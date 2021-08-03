Cancel
Des Moines, NM

Des Moines events coming soon

Des Moines Daily
Des Moines Daily
(DES MOINES, NM) Des Moines is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Des Moines:

2021 Dark Sky Festival

Capulin, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 46 Volcano, Capulin, NM

Join us for the return of the Capulin Volcano Dark Sky Festival August 6th and 7th 2021. Brought to you by the Capulin Volcano Dark Rangers, Sugarite Canyon State Park, and the El Valle...

Raton, NM Appleseed Aug 14-15 - UnKnown Distance – Coors Range

Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 34025 US-64, Raton, NM

This is an Advanced UnKnown Distance event. Previous Appleseed attendance is required. Imagine yourself in wild high mountain country near Raton, New Mexico, where the bright starry nights look...

Annual Pasture Golf

Maxwell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 32230 US-64, Maxwell, NM

Annual Pasture Golf at Colfax Tavern & Diner at COLD BEER NM, 32230 US Hwy 64, Cimarron, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 10:00 am

Gate City Comedy w/ Brad Wenzel & Jordan Doll

Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Brad Wenzel is most known for his non sequitur style of joke telling. His offbeat one-liners, dry delivery, and unassuming presence are what set him apart from other comedians. A product of the...

JE & The Unconventionals at Folsom Hotel Saloon

Des Moines, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Des Moines, NM

@JonEmery & The Unconventionals @Folsom Hotel Saloon Saturday 8/28. ~ 6pm https://www.seetickets.us/event/JonEmery-andTheUnconventionals/434954

ABOUT

With Des Moines Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

