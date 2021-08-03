Orient events coming up

(ORIENT, SD) Orient has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orient:

Redfield Bull-A-Rama Redfield, SD

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Redfield, SD

Bull riding, mutton bustin`, candy scramble, bull poker and a barn dance. Always the 3rd Saturday in August.

Back to School Water Party Mellette Township, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Mellette Fire Dept is putting on their 2nd Annual Back to School Water Party at the Mellette City Park! All ages welcome. The water truck will be there shooting water over the park and...

Pedal Pull at the Hyde County Fair Highmore, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 125 2nd St, Highmore, SD

Jan Busse Ford and Titan Machinery are hosting a Pedal Pull event at the Hyde County 4-H Fair on Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will take place on the street outside of the...

East Sully Shin-Dig & Gun Auction Harrold, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 18441 Capri Pl, Harrold, SD

Join in all the fun during the East Sully Shin-Dig & Gun Auction hosted by the Thomas & Warner Families at the Thomas Ranch! August 21st from 3-7pm bring the entire family for a day filled with...