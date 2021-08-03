Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orient, SD

Orient events coming up

Posted by 
Orient Journal
Orient Journal
 5 days ago

(ORIENT, SD) Orient has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orient:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYroa_0bGROBEW00

Redfield Bull-A-Rama

Redfield, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Redfield, SD

Bull riding, mutton bustin`, candy scramble, bull poker and a barn dance. Always the 3rd Saturday in August.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xV4Jt_0bGROBEW00

Back to School Water Party

Mellette Township, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Mellette Fire Dept is putting on their 2nd Annual Back to School Water Party at the Mellette City Park! All ages welcome. The water truck will be there shooting water over the park and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mi0vT_0bGROBEW00

Pedal Pull at the Hyde County Fair

Highmore, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 125 2nd St, Highmore, SD

Jan Busse Ford and Titan Machinery are hosting a Pedal Pull event at the Hyde County 4-H Fair on Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will take place on the street outside of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnzA3_0bGROBEW00

East Sully Shin-Dig & Gun Auction

Harrold, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 18441 Capri Pl, Harrold, SD

Join in all the fun during the East Sully Shin-Dig & Gun Auction hosted by the Thomas & Warner Families at the Thomas Ranch! August 21st from 3-7pm bring the entire family for a day filled with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Orient Journal

Orient Journal

Orient, SD
0
Followers
119
Post
44
Views
ABOUT

With Orient Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orient, SD
City
Redfield, SD
City
Highmore, SD
City
Harrold, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barn Dance#Live Events#City Park#Sd Bull#School Water Party#Titan Machinery#Shin Dig Gun Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy