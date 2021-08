When it came to the character of Shannon in the suspense thriller Out of Death, it resonated with star Jaime King at every level, from her passion in her art and journey for truth. It wasn't much of a leap since she's coming off an almost equally intense performance on the Netflix zombie apocalypse series Black Summer, which recently premiered its second season. I spoke to the star about Vertical Entertainment film about wanting to work with co-star Bruce Willis, the director Mike Burns, the hero's journey of Shannon, and the reception to her Netflix series.