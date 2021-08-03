Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmdale, FL

Palmdale calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Palmdale Digest
Palmdale Digest
 5 days ago

(PALMDALE, FL) Live events are coming to Palmdale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Palmdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdVK7_0bGRO6u800

Masters & Wardens - Moore Haven

Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 Avenue J, Moore Haven, FL

Masters & Wardens - Moore Haven is on Facebook. To connect with Masters & Wardens - Moore Haven, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaAOm_0bGRO6u800

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE 6:30PM

Lake Placid, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 264 Henscratch Rd, Lake Placid, FL

SATURDAY Night Line 6:30pm. Please remember this is NOT a BYOB Event, we have beer, wine and liquor here for purchase, it is how we pay the the music.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzjbZ_0bGRO6u800

LRC 5K - Turkey Trot

LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL

This is the 1st annual Hams & Gams 5K Run/1K Walk. Start time is 8 am. Pre-event registration will be announced closer to the event. Packets also available before. Event details and schedule...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFAxI_0bGRO6u800

Free Pancake Breakfast

Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: 17192 US-27, Moore Haven, FL

From December 18th to March 19th. Every Saturday Morning from 9AM to 11PM. Come join us for Free Pancakes and Coffee and the Clubhouse.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UINnc_0bGRO6u800

Sunday, August 29

Palmdale, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10665 US-27, Palmdale, FL

THE TICKETS YOU ARE PURCHASING ARE FOR THE 2021 ALLIGATOR HATCHING FESTIVAL. Please refer to the DATE and TIME that are printed on your tick

Learn More

Comments / 0

Palmdale Digest

Palmdale Digest

Palmdale, FL
12
Followers
172
Post
402
Views
ABOUT

With Palmdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Labelle, FL
City
Palmdale, FL
City
Lake Placid, FL
City
Moore Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Live Events#Hams Gams 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy