Palmdale calendar: Coming events

(PALMDALE, FL) Live events are coming to Palmdale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Palmdale:

Masters & Wardens - Moore Haven Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 Avenue J, Moore Haven, FL

Masters & Wardens - Moore Haven is on Facebook. To connect with Masters & Wardens - Moore Haven, join Facebook today.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE 6:30PM Lake Placid, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 264 Henscratch Rd, Lake Placid, FL

SATURDAY Night Line 6:30pm. Please remember this is NOT a BYOB Event, we have beer, wine and liquor here for purchase, it is how we pay the the music.

LRC 5K - Turkey Trot LaBelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL

This is the 1st annual Hams & Gams 5K Run/1K Walk. Start time is 8 am. Pre-event registration will be announced closer to the event. Packets also available before. Event details and schedule...

Free Pancake Breakfast Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: 17192 US-27, Moore Haven, FL

From December 18th to March 19th. Every Saturday Morning from 9AM to 11PM. Come join us for Free Pancakes and Coffee and the Clubhouse.

Sunday, August 29 Palmdale, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10665 US-27, Palmdale, FL

THE TICKETS YOU ARE PURCHASING ARE FOR THE 2021 ALLIGATOR HATCHING FESTIVAL. Please refer to the DATE and TIME that are printed on your tick