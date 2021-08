Only they are in full force in the hockey world. The NHL offseason is now in the long march to training camp and the Chicago Blackhawks have just one more order of business to take care of before camp opens in September. With Alexander Nylander’s contract that last piece of the offseason puzzle in Chicago, for what we know, the Blackhawks will likely only be in the news cycle for things happening away from the ice within the organization. That is unless they pull-off another major trade this summer, but I don’t see it in the cards.