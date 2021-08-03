Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holstein, NE

What’s up Holstein: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Holstein Journal
Holstein Journal
 5 days ago

(HOLSTEIN, NE) Live events are lining up on the Holstein calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holstein:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dvdX_0bGRO2NE00

Kool-Aid Days

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 301 S Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

Thousands of "kids" of all ages gather in Hastings, Nebraska the second full weekend of every August to celebrate the invention of Kool-Aid®, Nebraska's Official Soft Drink, by Edwin Perkins in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRIGG_0bGRO2NE00

Manga Club - Ita Bags

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Make your own ITA Bag, it is a bag with a clear window to show off buttons and charms of your favorite Manga series or character. We will be making different kinds of buttons and charms and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNNvS_0bGRO2NE00

Kearney County Fair

Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 404 21st St, Minden, NE

Schedule:9:00AM: 4-H Swine Showmanship immediately followed by 4-H Swine Show4:30PM: Livestock Shows as follows:Pee Wee Sheep Showmanship4-H Sheep

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06W3Wy_0bGRO2NE00

Chicken Fried Steak Night

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Every 1st Friday! Chicken Fried Steak from 6:00 - 8:00 pm & 4pt. Partner's Pitch Tournament starts at 7:00pm. Open to public. Pool - Darts - Shuffleboard - Pickle Tickets - Bank Shot Ice cold...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kG1gp_0bGRO2NE00

Alzheimer's Support Group

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 715 N St Joseph Ave, Hastings, NE

Informational sessions for caregivers, family members and those suffering with Alzheimer's/Dementia. This group meets the 2nd Monday of each month. Contact:

Learn More

Comments / 0

Holstein Journal

Holstein Journal

Holstein, NE
5
Followers
159
Post
394
Views
ABOUT

With Holstein Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Government
City
Holstein, NE
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Minden, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Kool Aid#Official Soft Drink#Ne Schedule#Swine#Chicken Fried Steak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy