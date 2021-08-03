What’s up Holstein: Local events calendar
(HOLSTEIN, NE) Live events are lining up on the Holstein calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holstein:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 301 S Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE
Thousands of "kids" of all ages gather in Hastings, Nebraska the second full weekend of every August to celebrate the invention of Kool-Aid®, Nebraska's Official Soft Drink, by Edwin Perkins in...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE
Make your own ITA Bag, it is a bag with a clear window to show off buttons and charms of your favorite Manga series or character. We will be making different kinds of buttons and charms and...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 404 21st St, Minden, NE
Schedule:9:00AM: 4-H Swine Showmanship immediately followed by 4-H Swine Show4:30PM: Livestock Shows as follows:Pee Wee Sheep Showmanship4-H Sheep
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 107 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE
Every 1st Friday! Chicken Fried Steak from 6:00 - 8:00 pm & 4pt. Partner's Pitch Tournament starts at 7:00pm. Open to public. Pool - Darts - Shuffleboard - Pickle Tickets - Bank Shot Ice cold...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 715 N St Joseph Ave, Hastings, NE
Informational sessions for caregivers, family members and those suffering with Alzheimer's/Dementia. This group meets the 2nd Monday of each month. Contact:
