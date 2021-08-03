What’s up Holstein: Local events calendar

(HOLSTEIN, NE) Live events are lining up on the Holstein calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holstein:

Kool-Aid Days Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 301 S Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

Thousands of "kids" of all ages gather in Hastings, Nebraska the second full weekend of every August to celebrate the invention of Kool-Aid®, Nebraska's Official Soft Drink, by Edwin Perkins in...

Manga Club - Ita Bags Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Make your own ITA Bag, it is a bag with a clear window to show off buttons and charms of your favorite Manga series or character. We will be making different kinds of buttons and charms and...

Kearney County Fair Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 404 21st St, Minden, NE

Schedule:9:00AM: 4-H Swine Showmanship immediately followed by 4-H Swine Show4:30PM: Livestock Shows as follows:Pee Wee Sheep Showmanship4-H Sheep

Chicken Fried Steak Night Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Every 1st Friday! Chicken Fried Steak from 6:00 - 8:00 pm & 4pt. Partner's Pitch Tournament starts at 7:00pm. Open to public. Pool - Darts - Shuffleboard - Pickle Tickets - Bank Shot Ice cold...

Alzheimer's Support Group Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 715 N St Joseph Ave, Hastings, NE

Informational sessions for caregivers, family members and those suffering with Alzheimer's/Dementia. This group meets the 2nd Monday of each month. Contact: