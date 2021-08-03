Cancel
Tobias, NE

Events on the Tobias calendar

(TOBIAS, NE) Tobias is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tobias:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ivgf8_0bGRNztH00

Open Mic Night

Wilber, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 117 W 3rd St, Wilber, NE

Join us for Open Mic Night at Fox Hole Tavern in beautiful downtown Wilber. Come listen to some great live music performed by your friends and neighbors or you are welcome to share the stage if...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeGkW_0bGRNztH00

Wilber Czech Days! ~ Am. Legion Park Building

Wilber, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Wilber Czech Days! ~ Am. Legion Park Building at American Legion Louis-Milan Post 101, 310 West Legion Memorial Drive, Wilber, NE 68465, Wilber, United States on Fri Aug 06 2021 at 07:00 pm to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SotkH_0bGRNztH00

Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West

Geneva, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 N 13th St, Geneva, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9giC_0bGRNztH00

Friend Farmers' Market

Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1515 1st St, Friend, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 4.30PM - 8.30PM Location: Green Top Cafe -1515 1st Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSmks_0bGRNztH00

Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: The Marking of Nebraska

Plymouth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 313 E Main St, Plymouth, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

With Tobias News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

