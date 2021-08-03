Cancel
Wilsey, KS

Events on the Wilsey calendar

Wilsey Daily
Wilsey Daily
 5 days ago

(WILSEY, KS) Live events are coming to Wilsey.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilsey:

Flint Hills Ranch Rodeo

Strong City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 E 7th St, Strong City, KS

Come out and experience the Flint Hills Ranch Rodeo September16th at the Strong City Rodeo Grounds. Spectators can witness first-hand the skills and talents of area cowboys and cowgirls, as ranch...

2021 American Solar Challenge - Council Grove, Kansas

Council Grove, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Address: 129 Hockaday St, Council Grove, KS

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, solar cars participating in the 2021 American Solar Challenge on the Santa Fe National Historic Trail will be coming to the Council Grove Junior-Senior High School! The...

Sally Leaf: Paper Scrap Prairie

Strong City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2480B KS-177, Strong City, KS

Saturday, August 14. 1-3pm at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. Learn to make native seed cards from recycled paper scraps. Join writer Sally Leaf in a special event to share stories and to...

DAR Madonna Trudge

Council Grove, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 11 East Main Street, Council Grove, KS 66846

Ladies, dress up like the statue and bring your accessories. Distance to walk/run is approximately six blocks.

Herington Hospital 4 Person Scramble

Herington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2426 400 Ave, Herington, KS

Come out and support our hospital with their 4 person scramble.

