The college football world is about to be turned upside down again – and, of course, shaken to dislodge any loose change that hasn’t already been grabbed. In case you missed it, Oklahoma and Texas have applied for membership in the Southeastern Conference (whose official motto of “It Just Means More,” as we’ve said, is shorthand for “We Will Not Be Outbid”). The commissioner of the Big 12, the conference from which Bevo and Boomer Sooner are trying to escape, sent ESPN a cease-and-desist letter accusing emissaries of the network of trying to convince schools to defect, presumably to turn the Power Five into a Power Four under control of the Worldwide Leader in Wretched Excess.