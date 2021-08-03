The searing, timely play 'Pass Over' leads Broadway's return

The cast and crew of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” prepare for a return to the stage. AFTER MORE THAN A YEAR APART, the creative team behind Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” reunites for the first time since Broadway went dark at the beginning of the pandemic. Here, exclusively for Departures, cast members and producers discuss what it means to return to work, providing an intimate look at what it takes to get a show back up on its feet after such a prolonged break. Featuring behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage and an emotional meetup in front of the famed Broadhurst Theatre, we get a loving look at how one of NYC’s most venerable institutions comes back to life, and why the theater itself remains one of the city’s most vibrant and valuable cultural entities.