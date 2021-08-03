Events on the Imlay calendar

(IMLAY, NV) Imlay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Imlay:

First day of school 2021-22 Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

First day of school 2021-22 Hosted By Albert M Lowry High School. Event starts at Mon Aug 30 2021 at 07:55 am and happening at Winnemucca., First day of school 2021-22

Family Support Group—Winnemucca Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 138 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV

Meets every Tuesday 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm For More Info Contact: Pam Gubka (775) 304-3434 Judy Robbins (916) 718-3797

National Night Out 2021 Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

List of Humboldt County, Nevada Sheriff's Office upcoming events. National-night-out Events by Humboldt County, Nevada Sheriff's Office. The Humboldt County Sh

Dutch Oven Cook Off! Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 916 Mizpah St, Winnemucca, NV

Save the Date! September 11, 2021 come join us as we are in person once again for our annual Buckaroo Dutch Oven Cook Off Fundraiser Event! You may also like the following events from Nevada...

Party Under The Stars Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1973 Whitworth Way, Winnemucca, NV

Join us at the Boys & Girls Club of Winnemucca for a fabulous beach themed night under the stars! There will be a live band, amazing food, a live auction with amazing prizes and more! A few of the...