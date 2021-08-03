Cancel
Nixon, NV

Coming soon: Nixon events

Nixon Digest
Nixon Digest
 5 days ago

(NIXON, NV) Live events are lining up on the Nixon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nixon:

Weekends Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Sparks

Spanish Springs, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weekends.

2021 High Sierra Fly-in Experience

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Flanigan, Flanigan, NV 89510

ALL PERSONS MUST REGISTER IN ORDER TO ATTEND!! THIS FIRST OPEN REGISTRATION IS FOR AIRCRAFT AND THEIR PASSENGERS. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING.

Legends Of Beer Festival

Sparks, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1310 Scheels Drive, Sparks, NV 89434

A new beer festival featuring more than 30 breweries that includes live music, a "beer mile" relay competition for prizes, and more.

Speed Reading Class - Reno

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

National Night Out

Fernley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

National Night Out at Fernley Out-of-Town Park, Fernley, NV 89408, Fernley, United States on Tue Aug 03 2021 at 04:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Nixon Digest

Nixon Digest

ABOUT

With Nixon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

