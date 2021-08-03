Coming soon: Nixon events

(NIXON, NV) Live events are lining up on the Nixon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nixon:

Weekends Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Sparks Spanish Springs, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weekends.

2021 High Sierra Fly-in Experience Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Flanigan, Flanigan, NV 89510

ALL PERSONS MUST REGISTER IN ORDER TO ATTEND!! THIS FIRST OPEN REGISTRATION IS FOR AIRCRAFT AND THEIR PASSENGERS. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING.

Legends Of Beer Festival Sparks, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1310 Scheels Drive, Sparks, NV 89434

A new beer festival featuring more than 30 breweries that includes live music, a "beer mile" relay competition for prizes, and more.

Speed Reading Class - Reno Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

National Night Out Fernley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

