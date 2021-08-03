Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayfield, KS

Events on the Mayfield calendar

Posted by 
Mayfield News Beat
Mayfield News Beat
 5 days ago

(MAYFIELD, KS) Mayfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mayfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kd8ZB_0bGRNYFm00

1303 N PLUM, WELLINGTON KS ~ 1479 sf | 3 BR | 2 BA | 2 GARAGES

Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Theurer Auction/Realty, LLC is having 1303 N PLUM, WELLINGTON KS ~ 1479 sf | 3 BR | 2 BA | 2 GARAGES in Wellington KS on Aug 24, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYBN9_0bGRNYFm00

2021 Fly Kansas Air Tour

Wellington, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Address: 441 N. West Road, Wellington, KS 67152

The 2021 Air Tour visits 9 unique Kansas airports over the course of a weekend in the sky!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WOYC_0bGRNYFm00

August 2021 Shopping Event

Mayfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 N Osborn St, Mayfield, KS

Join us for our August Shopping Event. Fall is just around the corner so shop the Tarnished Tulip for a head start on your autumn decor for home, work & porch!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CbDH_0bGRNYFm00

Concealed Carry Class

Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 313 N Meridian Rd, Wellington, KS

The class will be held in the Banquet Barn located at the range and will start at 8:00 am. Bring your guns to the class, but NO LIVE AMMO IN THE CLASSROOM! We will spend the morning session...

Learn More

615 N JEFFERSON - WELLINGTON, KS

Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

615 N JEFFERSON - WELLINGTON, KS by Wiens Auction/Realty LLC is coming to Wellington KS. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mayfield News Beat

Mayfield News Beat

Mayfield, KS
17
Followers
169
Post
379
Views
ABOUT

With Mayfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Wellington, KS
Government
City
Mayfield, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Guns#Air Tour#Ks Join#Wiens Auction Realty Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy