Events on the Mayfield calendar

(MAYFIELD, KS) Mayfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mayfield area:

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Theurer Auction/Realty, LLC is having 1303 N PLUM, WELLINGTON KS ~ 1479 sf | 3 BR | 2 BA | 2 GARAGES in Wellington KS on Aug 24, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

2021 Fly Kansas Air Tour Wellington, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Address: 441 N. West Road, Wellington, KS 67152

The 2021 Air Tour visits 9 unique Kansas airports over the course of a weekend in the sky!

August 2021 Shopping Event Mayfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 N Osborn St, Mayfield, KS

Join us for our August Shopping Event. Fall is just around the corner so shop the Tarnished Tulip for a head start on your autumn decor for home, work & porch!

Concealed Carry Class Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 313 N Meridian Rd, Wellington, KS

The class will be held in the Banquet Barn located at the range and will start at 8:00 am. Bring your guns to the class, but NO LIVE AMMO IN THE CLASSROOM! We will spend the morning session...

615 N JEFFERSON - WELLINGTON, KS Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

615 N JEFFERSON - WELLINGTON, KS by Wiens Auction/Realty LLC is coming to Wellington KS. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.