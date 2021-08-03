Leadore calendar: What's coming up
(LEADORE, ID) Live events are coming to Leadore.
These events are coming up in the Leadore area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 206 Van Dreff St, Salmon, ID
Join old and new friends at this weekly happening. Test your knowledge of trival information, or just relax with good people.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 520 Main St, Salmon, ID
Please refer to the attached flier for more information on this event.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 446 Bohannon Creek Rd, Salmon, ID
The Lost Rivers Grazing Academy is a 4-day hands-on workshop for livestock operators and their advisers and consults that want to harvest and sell more of the sun’s energy through grazing, improve...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: Unnamed Road, Salmon, ID
2ND Annual Smokin Hot August Cruise-In hosted by the Salmon River Spokes and Chrome. Saturday & Sunday August 7th & 8th on the Island Park Gates open at 9am for spectators All day Oldies music, on...
