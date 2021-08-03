Leadore calendar: What's coming up

(LEADORE, ID) Live events are coming to Leadore.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Leadore area:

Shane Smith & the Saints Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

Trivia at the Pork Peddler Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 206 Van Dreff St, Salmon, ID

Join old and new friends at this weekly happening. Test your knowledge of trival information, or just relax with good people.

Awana @ Calvary Chapel Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 520 Main St, Salmon, ID

Please refer to the attached flier for more information on this event.

Lost Rivers Grazing Academy Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 446 Bohannon Creek Rd, Salmon, ID

The Lost Rivers Grazing Academy is a 4-day hands-on workshop for livestock operators and their advisers and consults that want to harvest and sell more of the sun’s energy through grazing, improve...

2ND Annual Smokin Hot August Cruise-In Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Salmon, ID

2ND Annual Smokin Hot August Cruise-In hosted by the Salmon River Spokes and Chrome. Saturday & Sunday August 7th & 8th on the Island Park Gates open at 9am for spectators All day Oldies music, on...