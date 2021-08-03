Glendale calendar: What's coming up

(GLENDALE, UT) Glendale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:

Outsiders Kanab 2022 Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 20 North 100 East, Kanab, UT 84741

Attend a photography and creatives conference unlike anything you’ve experienced before! Learn from industry pros in a relaxed environment

Praise And Worship Night Orderville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 N 100 W St, Orderville, UT

Come gather at the farm. Let's join together in praise, worship and prayer. We'll light the firepit, listen to some AMAZING Jesus music and start this month off with something good. Leave the...

Montezuma and the Petticoats | August 5-9 Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 59 Cowboy Dr, Kanab, UT 84741

Montezuma and the Petticoats is a western musical comedy about treasure seeking, falling in love, and accepting yourself—weaknesses and all.

2021 Forever Mighty Tour: Utah Symphony in Kanab Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

This performance is currently sold out.Surrounded by a magically unspoiled landscape of towering Navajo sandstone cliffs and vistas of sagebrush, Kanab is home to the Best Friends Animal...

Grand to Grand Ultra Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: PO Box 88, Kanab, UT

The Grand to Grand Ultra is a self-supported foot race with spannig across 7 days, 6 stages and 171 miles (275 km)