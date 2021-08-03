Live events coming up in Hume

(HUME, CA) Live events are coming to Hume.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hume:

River View Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

River View Hosted By The Dirty Poppas. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Three Rivers., Food, drinks and dancing.

~Sequoia Fall Colors fun!!! Perfect for First-timers. Camping, Nature, Hiking Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 47050 Generals Hwy, Three Rivers, CA

Let's visit & explore Sequoia National Park As with many things on this group. This trip is special and different. We have have riverfront sites WITH a beach! Our site has a pool Too!! All...

Dead Rat Woodlake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Dirty Poppas at the Dead Rat Saloon You may also like the following events from The Dirty Poppas

Dinuba Raisin Harvest Festival Dinuba, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1390 E Elizabeth Way, Dinuba, CA

For over 100 years the community has celebrated 'Raisin Day' A 4‑day Carnival, with a 2‑day Festival featuring kids activities, craft & food vendors, entertainment, a parade on Saturday morning at...

Dinuba Farmers Market Dinuba, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 430 W Ventura St, Dinuba, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - August, 2021Fridays, 5PM - 9PMLocation: L Street and Ventura Street, Dinuba, CA 93618