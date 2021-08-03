Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hume, CA

Live events coming up in Hume

Posted by 
Hume Daily
Hume Daily
 5 days ago

(HUME, CA) Live events are coming to Hume.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hume:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oXLi_0bGRNR4h00

River View

Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

River View Hosted By The Dirty Poppas. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Three Rivers., Food, drinks and dancing.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thEQn_0bGRNR4h00

~Sequoia Fall Colors fun!!! Perfect for First-timers. Camping, Nature, Hiking

Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 47050 Generals Hwy, Three Rivers, CA

Let's visit & explore Sequoia National Park As with many things on this group. This trip is special and different. We have have riverfront sites WITH a beach! Our site has a pool Too!! All...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvROX_0bGRNR4h00

Dead Rat

Woodlake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Dirty Poppas at the Dead Rat Saloon You may also like the following events from The Dirty Poppas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqtYv_0bGRNR4h00

Dinuba Raisin Harvest Festival

Dinuba, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1390 E Elizabeth Way, Dinuba, CA

For over 100 years the community has celebrated 'Raisin Day' A 4‑day Carnival, with a 2‑day Festival featuring kids activities, craft & food vendors, entertainment, a parade on Saturday morning at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IabUS_0bGRNR4h00

Dinuba Farmers Market

Dinuba, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 430 W Ventura St, Dinuba, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - August, 2021Fridays, 5PM - 9PMLocation: L Street and Ventura Street, Dinuba, CA 93618

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hume Daily

Hume Daily

Hume, CA
7
Followers
168
Post
169
Views
ABOUT

With Hume Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hume, CA
City
Dinuba, CA
City
Raisin City, CA
Local
California Government
City
Three Rivers, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Dead Rat Saloon#The Dirty Poppas#Carnival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy