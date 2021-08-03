Farlington calendar: Events coming up

(FARLINGTON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Farlington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Farlington area:

Girard Farmer’s Market Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Every Tuesday on the Girard Square from 4p-6:30p, July through September.

Leadercast Girard Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 104 N Ozark St, Girard, KS

Change is hard. It's risky. Leadercast 2021 delivers elite leadership content and inspiration from speakers who have had the courage to SHIF

Arma, Kansas Annual V-J Homecoming Celebration Arma, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 701 E Washington St, Arma, KS

Arma puts its own twist on its annual homecoming celebration by paying tribute to those who serve our country. Arma is home to the Arma Veterans Memorial and the V-J Homecoming, started at the end...

Fall Festival in Girard Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Seeking vendors. If interested, please contact the Girard Area Chamber of Commerce at girardchamber@girardkansas.gov or 620-724-4716. NOTE: Schedule below is from 2020 Thursday * 6:30p Parade...

19th Annual Girard Medical Center Foundation Charity Golf Tournament Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 205 E 47 Hwy, Girard, KS

Join the Girard Medical Center Foundation for our 19th Annual Charity Golf Tournament. Free will donation lunch, plus many competitions, contests, and hole prizes. Get your golf team registered as...