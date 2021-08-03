Coming soon: Lima events

(LIMA, MT) Live events are coming to Lima.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lima:

Bannack Kid's Day Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

Kid’s Day at Bannack State Historic Park, 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT 59725, Dillon, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Pronghorn Pursuit Trail Run Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Dillon, MT

We are so thrilled to announce that our Pronghorn Pursuit Trail Run is back! Trail runners of all levels are invited back to Dillon in early August to take part in the Pronghorn Pursuit. Much of...

Herron Entertainment Brewery Comedy Tour! — Beaverhead Brewing Company Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 218 S Montana St, Dillon, MT

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. About this event Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit...

Stargazing Event at The Andrus Hotel Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 33 S Idaho St, Dillon, MT

We are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting family-friendly stargazing events in our Donna Jones Rooftop Garden at The Andrus Hotel. These events are hosted by Joe Witherspoon who is a...

Dillon Farmers Market Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 N Montana St, Dillon, MT

This event listing provided for the Dillon community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...