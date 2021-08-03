Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, MT

Coming soon: Lima events

Posted by 
Lima News Alert
Lima News Alert
 5 days ago

(LIMA, MT) Live events are coming to Lima.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lima:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00n7IE_0bGRNINO00

Bannack Kid's Day

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

Kid’s Day at Bannack State Historic Park, 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT 59725, Dillon, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XnMEN_0bGRNINO00

Pronghorn Pursuit Trail Run

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Dillon, MT

We are so thrilled to announce that our Pronghorn Pursuit Trail Run is back! Trail runners of all levels are invited back to Dillon in early August to take part in the Pronghorn Pursuit. Much of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VTwn_0bGRNINO00

Herron Entertainment Brewery Comedy Tour! — Beaverhead Brewing Company

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 218 S Montana St, Dillon, MT

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. About this event Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xl7Pu_0bGRNINO00

Stargazing Event at The Andrus Hotel

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 33 S Idaho St, Dillon, MT

We are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting family-friendly stargazing events in our Donna Jones Rooftop Garden at The Andrus Hotel. These events are hosted by Joe Witherspoon who is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnk5X_0bGRNINO00

Dillon Farmers Market

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 N Montana St, Dillon, MT

This event listing provided for the Dillon community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lima News Alert

Lima News Alert

Lima, MT
2
Followers
126
Post
170
Views
ABOUT

With Lima News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, MT
Dillon, MT
Government
City
Dillon, MT
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy