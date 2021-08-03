What’s up Elk City: Local events calendar

(ELK CITY, ID) Elk City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk City:

Dixie Days Youth Fishing Derby Dixie, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

This year’s Fishing Derby will be on Dixie Days Aug. 7, 2021. Sat at 7am to 11am At Crooked Creek fishing holes ,upper pond area and lower pond called Goose Island. Trophy’s 1st, 2nd, 3ed place...

Chief Lookingglass PowWow Celebration, Kamiah, Idaho Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 Idaho St, Kamiah, ID

Join us for our Chief Lookingglass PowWow Celebration in beautiful Kamiah, Idaho!

Grangeville Farmers Market Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: G00000204160, Grangeville, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours July - September 2021Saturdays, 9am -1pm Location:Pioneer Park,East Main Street

Dos Equis Beach Touch Football Tournament - Rocky Point, MX Stites, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Paseo Balboa 100, Puerto Peñasco, SON 83552

Dos Equis Beach Flag Football Tourney - Just $50 for tourney entry!

Aspiring Entrepreneur or Small Business Owner? Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 401 Idaho St, Kamiah, ID

Attend a Free Small Business Development Workshop in Kamiah, Idaho with training by RedWind in Partnership with the Nimiipuu Community Development Fund, Certified Native CDFI. WHEN: Thursday ...