Tyonek, AK

Live events coming up in Tyonek

Tyonek Daily
Tyonek Daily
 5 days ago

(TYONEK, AK) Live events are coming to Tyonek.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tyonek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQ3YB_0bGRN1SI00

Coed Varsity Cross Country vs Homer High School

Nikiski, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Sport: Cross Country Level: Coed Varsity Team: Kenai Central High School Site: Nikiski High School Subsite: Football Field\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejX11_0bGRN1SI00

Explorations Open House

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Come join us in welcoming Explorations to Keani. Enjoy apetizers and activities as you look around our new learning center!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRLLn_0bGRN1SI00

Kenai 350 road rally

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 10511 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

Ojii-san Garage presents its 1st ever road rally! we leave Kenai O'Reilly auto parts store at 10a.m. sharp and set out on an amazing automotive adventure through out the Kenai Peninsula.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPze0_0bGRN1SI00

Main Street Tap & Grill

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 10800 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

Main Street Tap & Grill at Main Street Tap & Grill, Sterling, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 05:30 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEziI_0bGRN1SI00

August New Driver Course

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 14896 Kenai Spur Hwy Suite 106A, Kenai, AK

AAA Approved New Driver Program including 8 hours of engaging classroom instruction on August 7th. Followed by 8 hours of one to one driving lessons customized to fit your schedule and the road...

Tyonek Daily

Tyonek Daily

Tyonek, AK
ABOUT

With Tyonek Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

