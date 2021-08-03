Lottie events coming up

(LOTTIE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Lottie calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lottie:

Ross Newell Concert New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee is thrilled to announce Ross Newell will be live and in person Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7 pm at the Poydras Center, 500 West Main Street, New Roads, LA...

Fête-Dieu du Teche Eucharistic Boat Procession Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 128 Mistric St, Arnaudville, LA 70512 Mistric St, Arnaudville, LA

August 15 is a very special day in Acadiana. For those in the Roman Catholic Church, it is the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and for this same reason, it is also a day that...

Bourré at The Brewery Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana, and a great way to meet the locals. Every Sunday play this trick-taking card game at Bayou Teche Brewing. Click the button below to learn more.



GOSPEL FESTIVAL 2021 New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: False River Park, 1200 Major Pkwy, New Roads, LA

Live Worship Teams and Ministry Leaders from the local areas of Pointe Coupee Parish and beyond are gathering together with the community to celebrate Unity and Peace. Food Vendors will be on...

Louisiana Project Grant Workshop (Centre for the Arts, New Roads) — Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1104 W Main St, New Roads, LA

DID YOU KNOW the Decentralized Arts Fund (DAF) is now Louisiana Project Grants (LPG)? This program is designed to fund project assistance for community-based arts projects that have meaningful...