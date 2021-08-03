Cancel
Paynes Creek, CA

Live events Paynes Creek — what’s coming up

Paynes Creek News Beat
 5 days ago

(PAYNES CREEK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Paynes Creek calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Paynes Creek area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEiMi_0bGRMvT000

Josh Turner

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 333 Oak St, Red Bluff, CA

DUE TO COVID-19, THE JOSH TURNER CONCERT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 ALL PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE HONORED FOR THE NEW DATE. HOLD ON TO YOUR TICKETS AND/OR...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wunHe_0bGRMvT000

SPIN Dance at Home!

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Sutter St, Red Bluff, CA

Bellingham Parks and Recreation and the Max Higbee Center will host a special SPIN Dance at Home for individuals with disabilities. Everyone 14 and older is invited to SPIN Dance at Home! Music by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjP5c_0bGRMvT000

Monthly Chamber Board Meeting

Cottonwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Our board meets the second Wednesday of every month. For more information, please call 530.347.6800. Members are always welcome!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzKIZ_0bGRMvT000

Disney Paint Party

Cottonwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 17590 Dolores Dr, Cottonwood, CA

“Disney" Paint Party Friday, August 20th @ 6:30 – 8:30 Home Studio, Cottonwood 17590 Dolores Dr. CW $25.00/per person, per/painting **$30/per person the day of *includes 16X20 canvas, all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyKtE_0bGRMvT000

High Point Church

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

High Point Church at 625 Luther Rd, Red Bluff, CA 96080-5217, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 03:00 pm

Learn More

Paynes Creek, CA
