Grenora, ND

Live events coming up in Grenora

Grenora News Watch
Grenora News Watch
 5 days ago

(GRENORA, ND) Live events are lining up on the Grenora calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grenora area:

Sauerlandkino - KneipenKINO

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:59 PM

Address: Am Krumpaul 2, 58802 Balve

KneipenKINO Ruhrpott-Klassiker trifft auf sauerländische Braukunst. Dieser entspannte Abend ist ein totsicheres Ding! Fr. 13.08.2021

Paint and Sip at Lounge Thirty3

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 204 13th St W, Williston, ND

come join us to paint a canvas, have a couple drinks and enjoy some yummy food! cost is $65 and includes all paint supplies, an appetizer and two drinks! the last two classes have been a blast...

Business After Hours hosted by Outlaws Bar & Grill

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1319 9th Ave NW, Williston, ND

Business After Hours on August 11th will be hosted by Outlaws Bar & Grill at 1319 9th Ave W from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Come and enjoy fun networking, delicious food, beverages and prizes! Business...

Rotary Member BBQ

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 11th St W & 9th Ave W, Williston, ND

Come join us at Davidson Park under the Rotary Pavilion for our annual membership BBQ! Bring a potential new Rotary member, friends, and family!!

Ribbon Cutting & Open House

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1307 15th St W, Williston, ND

Ribbon Cutting & Open House at Messer Dental, 1307 15th Street West, Williston, ND 58801, Williston, United States on Fri Aug 06 2021 at 02:00 pm

Grenora, ND
With Grenora News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

