Rock River events coming soon

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Live events are lining up on the Rock River calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock River:

Sam Riggs Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Sam Riggs Live at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie, WY Saturday, August 7th, 2021

Read Southall Band Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Read Southall Band Live at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie, WY Thursday, August 26th, 2021

Tom Horn Days Bosler, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Tom Horn Days at Bosler, Wyoming, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 05:00 pm

CUB 2021 - 10th anniversary Centennial, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY

CUB is back - 10th anniversary....at the Bear Bottom Outdoor Stage ... with old and new friends: -Susan Gibson -Dakota Dave Hull -Max Hatt & Edda Glass -Wolves in Cheap Clothing -Gringos y...

15th Anniversary Gala Medicine Bow, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 404 Lincoln Hwy, Medicine Bow, WY

You are invited to Celebrate 15 Years of Building Great Futures in our community. We are beyond excited to announce our Gala Speaker will be Michael Oher. Michael Jerome Oher is a celebrated...