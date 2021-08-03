Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock River, WY

Rock River events coming soon

Posted by 
Rock River Today
Rock River Today
 5 days ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Live events are lining up on the Rock River calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WX97e_0bGRMdpA00

Sam Riggs

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Sam Riggs Live at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie, WY Saturday, August 7th, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r03KN_0bGRMdpA00

Read Southall Band

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Read Southall Band Live at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie, WY Thursday, August 26th, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIq7T_0bGRMdpA00

Tom Horn Days

Bosler, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Tom Horn Days at Bosler, Wyoming, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbRYd_0bGRMdpA00

CUB 2021 - 10th anniversary

Centennial, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY

CUB is back - 10th anniversary....at the Bear Bottom Outdoor Stage ... with old and new friends: -Susan Gibson -Dakota Dave Hull -Max Hatt & Edda Glass -Wolves in Cheap Clothing -Gringos y...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feHcc_0bGRMdpA00

15th Anniversary Gala

Medicine Bow, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 404 Lincoln Hwy, Medicine Bow, WY

You are invited to Celebrate 15 Years of Building Great Futures in our community. We are beyond excited to announce our Gala Speaker will be Michael Oher. Michael Jerome Oher is a celebrated...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Rock River Today

Rock River Today

Rock River, WY
4
Followers
157
Post
510
Views
ABOUT

With Rock River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Government
City
Bosler, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Centennial, WY
City
Laramie, WY
City
Rock River, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Horn
Person
Michael Oher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Live Events#Cowboy#Wy 82070#Lincoln Hwy#Celebrate#Building Great Futures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy