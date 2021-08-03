Cancel
Soda Springs, CA

What’s up Soda Springs: Local events calendar

Soda Springs Post
Soda Springs Post
 5 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Soda Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyR4G_0bGRMQIb00

Live Music

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:55 PM

Address: 10007 Bridge St, Truckee, CA

Enjoy free world-class, eclectic music Thursdays-Saturdays this summer at Moody's Bistro Bar + Beats . Moody's is a warm, inviting space filled with locals, long-time visitors, and first-time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZjrV_0bGRMQIb00

Truckee Certified Farmers Market

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 10050 Brockway Rd, Truckee, CA

The Truckee Certified Farmers Market 2021 season runs from Tuesday, May 11 until Tuesday, October 19. Every Tuesday 8 AM to 1 PM. 24 weeks in all. Featuring - Fresh vegetables, fruit, berries...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qU9z5_0bGRMQIb00

Roadhouse Festival 2022

Truckee, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 01:00 AM

Address: Scheinfelder Str. 21, Scheinfelder Str. 21, 96160 Geiselwind

Wir konnten das KOMPLETTE Line Up von 2021 mit nach 2022 nehmen!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pt6ei_0bGRMQIb00

DPMR Newbie Run - July Edition

Norden, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:15 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: 19320 Donner Pass Rd, Norden, CA

POSTPONED Donner Party Mountain Runners Newbie Runs are Back for the month of July! Are you new to running and don’t know where to start? Want to meet some new running buddies? Looking for new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxzbF_0bGRMQIb00

PGA Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 AM

Address: 13051 Fairway Dr, Truckee, CA

Get your tickets now for the 2021 Barracuda Championship on August 5-8! Experience the Barracuda Championship like never before as we welcome fans back to the region’s only PGA-TOUR event at our...

Soda Springs, CA
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

