What’s up Soda Springs: Local events calendar

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Soda Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

Live Music Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:55 PM

Address: 10007 Bridge St, Truckee, CA

Enjoy free world-class, eclectic music Thursdays-Saturdays this summer at Moody's Bistro Bar + Beats . Moody's is a warm, inviting space filled with locals, long-time visitors, and first-time...

Truckee Certified Farmers Market Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 10050 Brockway Rd, Truckee, CA

The Truckee Certified Farmers Market 2021 season runs from Tuesday, May 11 until Tuesday, October 19. Every Tuesday 8 AM to 1 PM. 24 weeks in all. Featuring - Fresh vegetables, fruit, berries...

Roadhouse Festival 2022 Truckee, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 01:00 AM

Address: Scheinfelder Str. 21, Scheinfelder Str. 21, 96160 Geiselwind

Wir konnten das KOMPLETTE Line Up von 2021 mit nach 2022 nehmen!

DPMR Newbie Run - July Edition Norden, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:15 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: 19320 Donner Pass Rd, Norden, CA

POSTPONED Donner Party Mountain Runners Newbie Runs are Back for the month of July! Are you new to running and don’t know where to start? Want to meet some new running buddies? Looking for new...

PGA Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 AM

Address: 13051 Fairway Dr, Truckee, CA

Get your tickets now for the 2021 Barracuda Championship on August 5-8! Experience the Barracuda Championship like never before as we welcome fans back to the region’s only PGA-TOUR event at our...