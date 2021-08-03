Cancel
Mitchell, OR

Mitchell calendar: Coming events

Mitchell Journal
 5 days ago

(MITCHELL, OR) Live events are coming to Mitchell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mitchell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcMYp_0bGRMPPs00

McKay Creek Cowboy Gathering 2021

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 6500 NE McKay Creek Rd, Prineville, OR

McKay Creek Cowboy Gathering 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with McKay Creek Cowboy Gathering 2021, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3LmI_0bGRMPPs00

2021 Crook County Pigskin Camp

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

2021 Crook County Pigskin Camp Aug 9-12 Grades 2-8. 4-5:30pm Grades 9-12. 6-8 pm Registration 3-4 on August 9 Who- Any Boy or girl interested in playing Football Where: practice fields behind Ward...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtsP4_0bGRMPPs00

Ochoco Chapter

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1280 Main St, Prineville, OR

Ochoco ChapterTickets:Single: $65.00Couple: $95.00Sponsor: $275.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00Xtreme Jakes: $35.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLZzH_0bGRMPPs00

Annual Business Meeting

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 SW Meadow Lakes Dr, Prineville, OR

Join us for an evening of Crook County Stock Grower updates and elections. Dinner and speakers will follow meeting. Dinner will be provided by Ron's Comfort Café and Merck. Speakers will be our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Szk1M_0bGRMPPs00

Prairie Barn Vintage Market

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us for our 2021 show!Vendors from all over the West Coast bringing you their finest treasures including handmade items, antiques, recla

Mitchell Journal

Mitchell, OR
With Mitchell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

