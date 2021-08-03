Live events coming up in Tower City

(TOWER CITY, ND) Live events are coming to Tower City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tower City:

Dakota 50/50 Sale, Futurity and Maturity 2021 Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 7th St SE, Valley City, ND

Join us for the 2021 Dakota 50/50 Sale, Futurity and Maturity. Two-day Two-year old Futurity, one day Maturity Show, Open Barrel race, Mane Event Social Evening and Raffle, Weanling Sale and...

Bluegrass at Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND

Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering is in their second year! The event starts October 22 and Saturday, October 23, 2021. It will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club, 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND...

Monthly Meeting Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Monthly Meeting at Eswc Shooting Range, Enderlin, ND, Enderlin, United States on Wed Aug 11 2021 at 07:30 pm

Grand Forks Central Varsity Football @ Valley City Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 493 Central Ave N, Valley City, ND

The Valley City (ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Grand Forks Central (Grand Forks, ND) on Thursday, October 14 @ 7p.

Enderlin Mobile Food Pantry Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 326 Bluff St, Enderlin, ND

Enderlin Mobile Food Pantry is on Facebook. To connect with Enderlin Mobile Food Pantry, join Facebook today.