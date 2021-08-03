Betting Odds Released for Possible First Opponent for CM Punk in AEW

It’s another Friday night, and we’ve all got nothing better to do other than be here. The build towards Summerslam heats up this week, seeing as they’ve got all of 2 more weeks until it happens it’s kind of now or never. Last week a couple of relevant things happened, first and foremost John Cena weaseled his way into the Universal title match at Summerslam so despite all kinds of illegality going on there we’re getting Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. Cena and Roman have been sniping at each other verbally and have done so rather well, hopefully that stays on track. Last week also saw the return of Sasha Banks, who attacked Bianca Belair to reignite their feud. I was less than thrilled by the build to their WrestleMania match though the match itself delivered, so let’s see if they can craft a more compelling story this time. Tonight Dominik Mysterio will battle Jey Uso, because that feud will not end for a while yet, and Baron Corbin will take on Finn Balor after costing Balor his title shot last week. Well, sort of, Corbin just interrupted the contract signing but that whole thing led to Cena signing instead so we can all blame Corbin because at this point why not. Big E might actually get some kind of clarity about his immediate future, and ditto the rest of the mid card guys (Owens, Zayn, Crews, Cesaro, Nakamura) because that group is too talented to be languishing doing nothing week after week. Well with that out of the way let’s see what Smackdown has in store for us.