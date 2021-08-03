Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Betting Odds Released for Possible First Opponent for CM Punk in AEW

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar CM Punk has been rumored to be signing with AEW, and BetOnline (via WrestlingInc.com) is already taking bets on who might possibly be a potential first opponent for CM Punk if he joins AEW. Currently, it appears both Darby Allin and Daniel Bryan, who is also rumored to have signed with AEW, are both tied at +200 odds.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Sting
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Matt Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Dance#Combat#Rampage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEenstarz.com

Bobby Eaton Cause of Death: Pro Wrestler Dies Few Days After Suffering Injuries From Last Fight's Bad Fall

The legendary "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 on Wednesday, confirmed by his sister. It was July 25 when Eaton was reported to be sent to the hospital after suffering a bad fall from his fight in Nashville, Tennessee. According to this article, he suffered from several broken fingers and damaged his hip during the fall. It's unknown if his passing is related to the earlier accident.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Major WWE Lawsuit Revealed

WWE star Randy Orton has some amazing tattoos but it turns out they are also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the artist who inked ‘The Viper’. This isn’t a lawsuit only against WWE, but 2k and their affiliates are seeing their day in court as well. Randy...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals UFC Star ‘Is Broke’

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Dana White and the issue with fighter pay for UFC stars remains one of the most controversial and...
WWEringsidenews.com

CM Punk ‘Threw A Wrench’ In AEW’s Plans To Debut Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson, is on his way to AEW, and so is CM Punk. hose two big signings came about in the past couple of weeks and the company needed to alter some big plans to make it happen. Ringside News exclusively reported that CM Punk has signed with...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WCW Legend Debut On AEW Dynamite Leaks

This is Part 2 of Matt Boone’s Dynamite results, including the announcement of WCW legend Juventud Guerrera vs. Chris Jericho next week:. We shoot to a message from The Purveyor of Violence, as Jon Moxley is shown pacing backstage. Moxley talks about how he was at an airport and noticed...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Instagram Photo To Madonna Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself sitting on a couch. He seemed to have sent out a message to singer-songwriter Madonna as he wrote in the caption:. “Ask me in the comments if I give a rats...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley To Bring Top WWE Name To AEW?

AEW star Jon Moxley could certainly bring Renee Pacquette, his real-life wife to AEW. The fans had been wanting to see Paquette return to pro-wrestling. She recently spoke about the contractual obligations which have kept her from working elsewhere and it will expire soon. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Stadium Match Revealed?
WWEPWMania

Jim Ross Comments On CM Punk Reportedly Signing With AEW

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the rumors that CM Punk has signed with AEW:. “I hope we sign him and hope he’s one of our guys. CM Punk is a treasure and he contributed a lot to a lot of guys, and he’s willing to share his knowledge and expertise to other talents. He’s placed it forward and has no problem doing so. That’s my take on him. Anybody who signs CM Punk for limited engagements or in our company, we’re only working one day a week. This is becoming elementary. Why do people want to come to AEW? Because they can have a life. They can create to their own creative. They can creative their own storylines and own promo material. It’s a way to express yourself creatively. If we can sign CM Punk to our roster, it’s a great get. I hope that we do some point in time sooner than later. He’s just a huge player in the big picture. Am I worried the layoff is gonna affect his work? We know it’s gonna affect his work to some degree because he’s eight years older. He’s in his 40s, but that doesn’t seem to matter in today’s wrestling business, especially when you have a schedule like ours.”
NFLAugusta Free Press

Cody Rhodes talks Malakai Black, Bray Wyatt, future of AEW

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. AEW has become the it thing in pro wrestling – no apologies there to WWE, which prefers the euphemism sports entertainment, obviously ashamed to cop to being what it is, a rasslin’ company. Rumored to be on their way to the Jacksonville-based...
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.06.21

It’s another Friday night, and we’ve all got nothing better to do other than be here. The build towards Summerslam heats up this week, seeing as they’ve got all of 2 more weeks until it happens it’s kind of now or never. Last week a couple of relevant things happened, first and foremost John Cena weaseled his way into the Universal title match at Summerslam so despite all kinds of illegality going on there we’re getting Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. Cena and Roman have been sniping at each other verbally and have done so rather well, hopefully that stays on track. Last week also saw the return of Sasha Banks, who attacked Bianca Belair to reignite their feud. I was less than thrilled by the build to their WrestleMania match though the match itself delivered, so let’s see if they can craft a more compelling story this time. Tonight Dominik Mysterio will battle Jey Uso, because that feud will not end for a while yet, and Baron Corbin will take on Finn Balor after costing Balor his title shot last week. Well, sort of, Corbin just interrupted the contract signing but that whole thing led to Cena signing instead so we can all blame Corbin because at this point why not. Big E might actually get some kind of clarity about his immediate future, and ditto the rest of the mid card guys (Owens, Zayn, Crews, Cesaro, Nakamura) because that group is too talented to be languishing doing nothing week after week. Well with that out of the way let’s see what Smackdown has in store for us.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Bold Message To Top AEW Star Leaks

Chris Jericho is one of the most celebrated names in professional wrestling and will forever be known as All Elite Wrestling’s first ever world champion. During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, he recently discussed a match he would have in 2010 with a man who is reportedly to be joining the promotion – former WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan when Bryan was a member of WWE NXT. This Undertaker & A list actress bombshell recently leaked.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Sean Waltman Comments On Daniel Bryan And CM Punk Potentially Joining AEW

Sean Waltman spoke on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast about the possibility of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk joining AEW. Bryan has reportedly signed with the promotion while Punk has been in talks with AEW. According to Waltman, he doesn’t see these two stars being on the same level...

Comments / 0

Community Policy