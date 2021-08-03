Sharon Grove events coming up

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Sharon Grove calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon Grove:

NRA Certified Rifle Instructor Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY

Kentucky conceal carry CCDW classes and firearms training courses taught by DOCJT Trainers and Instructors and NRA Certified Instructors in Russellville, Kentucky, Logan County.

Logan County Farmers Market Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:June 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays, 12PM - 4PMSaturdays, 7:30AM - 12PMLocation: 255 John Paul Avenue,Russellville, 42276

First Friday Movie Night in Elkton - Trolls Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 208 W Main St, Elkton, KY

First Friday of the Month Movie Night in Elkton - Free Admission. Movie - Trolls Everyone is invited to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a movie on the big screen starting at about 8:30 PM. The...

All Day VBS!! Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Elkton, KY

10AM - 6PM One Day VBS Bible Study, Crafts, Lunch, Jump Houses and Water Slides

The Stone Family @ Stokes Chapel Homecoming 2021 Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: Elkton, KY

The Stone Family will be in service with us for our annual Homecoming August 8, 2021. Come and lets get together and let the Lord have His way.