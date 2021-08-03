Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paisley, OR

What’s up Paisley: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Paisley News Beat
Paisley News Beat
 5 days ago

(PAISLEY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Paisley calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paisley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8DNA_0bGRMIU100

PLAYA Writing Intensive LOST IN PLACE

Summer Lake, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

The Writing Ranch and the High Desert Museum are offering a unique weekend writing intensive at PLAYA, an arts and sciences residency campus located on Summer Lake, Oregon. Daily generative...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l03Wi_0bGRMIU100

High Intensity Tactics (HIT) Handgun

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

This is an advanced course, both mentally and physically, available only to TR course graduates. You will be tired. You will be sore. You will have scrapes, bumps, and bruises. You will be tested...

Learn More

Old Rifle Course

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Old Rifle Course DECEMBER 2-3-4, 2021 INTENDED FOR RIFLES MADE AND USED BEFORE 1946. *intended for rifles, other than current martial based platforms i.e. bolt action / lever action / single shot...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ek5gL_0bGRMIU100

5-Day Club - Bly

Bly, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 61125 OR-140 E, Bly, OR

Join us for five days of exciting games, Bible stories, fun songs, memory verses, missionary stories, and more! All kids ages 5-12 are welcome (parents too)! It's FREE!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Paisley News Beat

Paisley News Beat

Paisley, OR
4
Followers
127
Post
193
Views
ABOUT

With Paisley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summer Lake, OR
City
Bly, OR
City
Lakeview, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Paisley, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#The Writing Ranch#The High Desert Museum#Playa#Old Rifle Course
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy