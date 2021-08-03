What’s up Paisley: Local events calendar

(PAISLEY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Paisley calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paisley area:

PLAYA Writing Intensive LOST IN PLACE Summer Lake, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

The Writing Ranch and the High Desert Museum are offering a unique weekend writing intensive at PLAYA, an arts and sciences residency campus located on Summer Lake, Oregon. Daily generative...

High Intensity Tactics (HIT) Handgun Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

This is an advanced course, both mentally and physically, available only to TR course graduates. You will be tired. You will be sore. You will have scrapes, bumps, and bruises. You will be tested...

Old Rifle Course Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Old Rifle Course DECEMBER 2-3-4, 2021 INTENDED FOR RIFLES MADE AND USED BEFORE 1946. *intended for rifles, other than current martial based platforms i.e. bolt action / lever action / single shot...

5-Day Club - Bly Bly, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 61125 OR-140 E, Bly, OR

Join us for five days of exciting games, Bible stories, fun songs, memory verses, missionary stories, and more! All kids ages 5-12 are welcome (parents too)! It's FREE!