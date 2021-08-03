Vaughn calendar: Events coming up
(VAUGHN, NM) Live events are coming to Vaughn.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Vaughn area:
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: Sebastian-Kneipp-Straße 1, 88353 Kißlegg
Dieses Seminar richtet sich an Frauen und Männer, die in den essenziellen Lebensbereichen Heilung, tieferes und Verstehen erfahren möchten.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1085 Blue Hole Rd, Santa Rosa, NM
Learn the skills for specialty dives like Deep, Night, Wreck, Navigation and many more. Classes held monthly.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 2136 U.S. Rte 66, Santa Rosa, NM
Join us in beautiful Santa Rosa, New Mexico for an in-person triathlon. Both sprint and Olympic distances available. Participate on your own or put a team together. The event starts with an open...
Comments / 0