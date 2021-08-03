Cancel
Vaughn, NM

Vaughn calendar: Events coming up

Vaughn Journal
Vaughn Journal
 5 days ago

(VAUGHN, NM) Live events are coming to Vaughn.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vaughn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbKu2_0bGRMGiZ00

SELBST-LIEBE, ERFÜLLTE BEZIEHUNGEN UND WÜRDEVOLLE SEXUALITÄT

Vaughn, NM

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Sebastian-Kneipp-Straße 1, 88353 Kißlegg

Dieses Seminar richtet sich an Frauen und Männer, die in den essenziellen Lebensbereichen Heilung, tieferes und Verstehen erfahren möchten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sP0q6_0bGRMGiZ00

PADI Advanced Open Water Diver Course

Santa Rosa, NM

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1085 Blue Hole Rd, Santa Rosa, NM

Learn the skills for specialty dives like Deep, Night, Wreck, Navigation and many more. Classes held monthly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHt2V_0bGRMGiZ00

City of Lakes Triathlon

Santa Rosa, NM

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2136 U.S. Rte 66, Santa Rosa, NM

Join us in beautiful Santa Rosa, New Mexico for an in-person triathlon. Both sprint and Olympic distances available. Participate on your own or put a team together. The event starts with an open...

Vaughn Journal

Vaughn Journal

Vaughn, NM
With Vaughn Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

