Whiting events coming soon

(WHITING, KS) Whiting is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Whiting area:

Haunted Holton Ghost Tour Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

History and mystery collide during the Holton Ghost Tour, Holton House, formerly a mortuary tops the list as the most haunted location, along with Holton Country Club and Hotel Josephine. Small...

5th Annual Atchison County Fair Car Show Effingham, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ready to rock and roll again! This year we take over the entire city park! More room, more shade, more cool stuff to see! Registration starts at noon. Show will be over at 6 but we encourage...

Psychic Fun & Feast Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 501 Ohio Ave, Holton, KS

It is here! Psychic Fun and Feast, the Ultimate Paranormal Event in the oldest and most Haunted Hotel in Kansas, Hotel Josephine in Holton, Kansas. Cost is 65.00 per person which includes a...

Lessons from Legends: The Centurion Horton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 E 16th St, Horton, KS

Join on Sunday evening as we learn lessons from Biblical legends. Tonight we look to a Roman Centurion as he gives us an example of generosity and humility. You may also like the following events...

Hotel Josephine Ghost Hunt & Sleepover, Holton, KS (09/17/21) Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 Ohio Ave, Holton, KS

Are you ready to join us on an overnight ghost hunt and sleepover at the Hotel Josephine, one of the most haunted buildings in Kansas? Join Haunted Rooms America for a night to remember! Located...