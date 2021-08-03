Cancel
Sharon, KS

Sharon calendar: Coming events

Sharon News Watch
 5 days ago

(SHARON, KS) Sharon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon:

Annual Christmas Parade & Santa

Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 227 W Main St, Anthony, KS

Christmas Parade & Santa Comes to Town (6 pm) Anthony Lions Club Furnishes Candy for Children

Fall Prevention Workshop

Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 485 KS-2, Anthony, KS

Register for a five-class workshop from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Aug. 3-31. You may register by calling Michelle Overton, PHC Physical Therapy, at 620.914.1200 x2315, or Jennifer Wolff...

KING MIDAS & THE MUFLERS with John Rowdy

Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 237 N Main St, Kingman, KS

Coming to the theatre for the winter’s scheduled show will be a New Year’s Eve party at the Kingman Historic Theatre with 60’s Era Rock & Roll Band KING MIDAS. This legendary band will perform...

Back to School Block Party

Medicine Lodge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Back to School Block Party August 15th 6pm-8pm Teachers & Students (pre-k -12th) enrolled in USD 254 & Mrs. Melody’s Come enjoy Pizza sponsored by Larrison Mortuary provided by Pizza Hut, Free...

Fall Fest & Moonlight Madness

Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 227 W Main St, Anthony, KS

The museum is located in the old Santa Fe Railroad Depot. It was built in 1928 and served in that capacity until its closing in 1982. In the fall of 1984, the museum moved into it, thus affording...

With Sharon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

