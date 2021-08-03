Events on the Arthur calendar

(ARTHUR, NE) Arthur is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arthur:

'Pioneer Song' The Musical at Ash Hollow SHP Lewellen, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4055 US-26, Lewellen, NE

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and head on out to the picnic area at Ash Hollow State Historical Park on Sunday, August 29 for an afternoon of musical entertainment by The Great Bear Folk...

Marking Nebraska: Our (mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Josh Hoyer - The Voice Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE

Free concert! -Show starts at 9pm -21 and over after 9pm -No assigned seating, no reservations, seating is first come, first serve -Last seating for dinner is 7:15pm -Kitchen closes at 8pm ⁣ If...

Nebraska’s Winding Road to Statehood: In the Footsteps of a Female Settler Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE

Presented by Sara Brandes Crook Barbara Kagi Mayhew Bradway, a female settler, recounts the issues of Nebraska’s territorial days. Humanities Nebraska (HN) provides major funding for this program...

Reinke Estate Auction Oshkosh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14, 2021 – REINKE ESTATE AUCTION - 1202 W. 3RD ST. – OSHKOSH, NE &ndash...