Coin events calendar

(COIN, IA) Coin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coin:

2021 Rooster Tail Ride Shenandoah, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Wabash Trace Nature Trail, Shenandoah, IA 51601

Started by the Wabash Trace in 2017, the Rooster Tail Ride is a mobile music festival made possible with the support of towns & businesses.

Friends of the Library Annual Meeting Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 S Elm St, Shenandoah, IA

As part of their annual meeting, The Friends of the Library will present “Tomorrow Is Another Day with Kathy Wilson.” a program that investigates the inspiration for Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone With...

PEC Holiday Gala Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 Essie Davison Dr, Clarinda, IA

Mark your calendar for the annual Holiday Gala brought to you by the PEC Gift shop! More information will be available about this event closer to the date!

Hangin' with My Gnomies Paint & Sip Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2025 190th St, Clarinda, IA

Join Nishna Productions and Hannah Rief from the Creative Canvas at River Market 190 from 2-4 p.m. to paint a 'Garden Gnomes' canvas. Cost is $40 per painter and includes all the painting...

2021 IOWA State Eagle Riders Rally Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

come join the fun and ride. all wheels welcome.....price to be published later