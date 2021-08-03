Cancel
Coin, IA

Coin events calendar

(COIN, IA) Coin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVrbp_0bGRLzxh00

2021 Rooster Tail Ride

Shenandoah, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Wabash Trace Nature Trail, Shenandoah, IA 51601

Started by the Wabash Trace in 2017, the Rooster Tail Ride is a mobile music festival made possible with the support of towns & businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2dLn_0bGRLzxh00

Friends of the Library Annual Meeting

Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 S Elm St, Shenandoah, IA

As part of their annual meeting, The Friends of the Library will present “Tomorrow Is Another Day with Kathy Wilson.” a program that investigates the inspiration for Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone With...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIhcU_0bGRLzxh00

PEC Holiday Gala

Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 Essie Davison Dr, Clarinda, IA

Mark your calendar for the annual Holiday Gala brought to you by the PEC Gift shop! More information will be available about this event closer to the date!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGesC_0bGRLzxh00

Hangin' with My Gnomies Paint & Sip

Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2025 190th St, Clarinda, IA

Join Nishna Productions and Hannah Rief from the Creative Canvas at River Market 190 from 2-4 p.m. to paint a 'Garden Gnomes' canvas. Cost is $40 per painter and includes all the painting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HoOiq_0bGRLzxh00

2021 IOWA State Eagle Riders Rally

Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

come join the fun and ride. all wheels welcome.....price to be published later

Coin Bulletin

Coin Bulletin

Coin, IA
With Coin Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

