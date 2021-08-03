Onslow events coming soon

(ONSLOW, IA) Onslow is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onslow:

Avey Grouws Duo Baldwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3570 67th St, Baldwin, IA

We know the weather put the kibosh on having the Family Picnic earlier this summer with full band, pro sound, etc, but we want to make it up to you all with a very special Afternoon of Blues with...

FREE COWORKING DAY - CASCADE Cascade, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us at The Innovation Lab in Cascade, IA for a FREE coworking day! Come see what The Innovation Lab has to offer, meet the coworkers, and enjoy superfast WiFi for a fun, FREE coworking day...

Pirates & Princesses Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 22128 IA-38, Monticello, IA

Pirates & Princesses is on Facebook. To connect with Pirates & Princesses, join Facebook today.

Family Movie Night in the Park! Center Junction, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Family Movie Night in the Park! Hosted By Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition. Event starts at Sat Aug 07 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Center Junction., This FREE Christmas in...

2nd Annual Small Town Show Down - Wyoming IA Wyoming, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

The Small Town Show Down is hitting the track for the 2nd annual event! Full Fantasy lineup plus local truck and tractor classes PLUS Powder Puff for the ladies!