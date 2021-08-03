Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onslow, IA

Onslow events coming soon

Posted by 
Onslow Journal
Onslow Journal
 5 days ago

(ONSLOW, IA) Onslow is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onslow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlU8y_0bGRLy4y00

Avey Grouws Duo

Baldwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3570 67th St, Baldwin, IA

We know the weather put the kibosh on having the Family Picnic earlier this summer with full band, pro sound, etc, but we want to make it up to you all with a very special Afternoon of Blues with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebUDn_0bGRLy4y00

FREE COWORKING DAY - CASCADE

Cascade, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us at The Innovation Lab in Cascade, IA for a FREE coworking day! Come see what The Innovation Lab has to offer, meet the coworkers, and enjoy superfast WiFi for a fun, FREE coworking day...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCRzP_0bGRLy4y00

Pirates & Princesses

Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 22128 IA-38, Monticello, IA

Pirates & Princesses is on Facebook. To connect with Pirates & Princesses, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ADA7_0bGRLy4y00

Family Movie Night in the Park!

Center Junction, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Family Movie Night in the Park! Hosted By Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition. Event starts at Sat Aug 07 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Center Junction., This FREE Christmas in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28a9UU_0bGRLy4y00

2nd Annual Small Town Show Down - Wyoming IA

Wyoming, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

The Small Town Show Down is hitting the track for the 2nd annual event! Full Fantasy lineup plus local truck and tractor classes PLUS Powder Puff for the ladies!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Onslow Journal

Onslow Journal

Onslow, IA
4
Followers
171
Post
176
Views
ABOUT

With Onslow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwin, IA
City
Onslow, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Monticello, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Family Picnic#The Innovation Lab#Wifi#Ia Pirates Princesses#Healthy Youth Coalition#Full Fantasy#Plus Powder Puff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy