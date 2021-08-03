Cancel
Wakita, OK

Live events Wakita — what’s coming up

Wakita Today
 5 days ago

(WAKITA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Wakita calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wakita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ksSh_0bGRLxCF00

South Haven Fair Car Show

South Haven, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Classic Cars and Shaved Ice! Sounds like a great combo to me! Come see us!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJWY1_0bGRLxCF00

Figure 8 Races

Caldwell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Crash em up! Come watch the demo derby and figure 8 races but don’t forget to grab your favorite shaved ice to cool off!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ITeQ_0bGRLxCF00

Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo

Cherokee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 600-698 W 5th St, Cherokee, OK

The Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo in Cherokee offers entertainment for all ages. In addition to traditional rodeo events like bareback riding, saddle bronc, the roping events, barrel racing and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1CbV_0bGRLxCF00

8/12 160 +/- Ac. | Productive Farmland/Livestock Land | Pond

Nardin, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

160 +/- Acres | Productive Farmland/Livestock Land | CRP Income | Pond | Located w/in 5 minutes of I...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAsvA_0bGRLxCF00

October Stroll

Cherokee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 E Main St, Cherokee, OK

The theme of the October Stroll was inspired by the practice of planting turnips along with wheat each fall. A carry over from our pioneer days, when Turnips were an important source of winter...

Wakita, OK
ABOUT

With Wakita Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Shaved Ice#The October Stroll
