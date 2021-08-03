Live events Wakita — what’s coming up

(WAKITA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Wakita calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wakita:

South Haven Fair Car Show South Haven, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Classic Cars and Shaved Ice! Sounds like a great combo to me! Come see us!!

Figure 8 Races Caldwell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Crash em up! Come watch the demo derby and figure 8 races but don’t forget to grab your favorite shaved ice to cool off!

Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo Cherokee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 600-698 W 5th St, Cherokee, OK

The Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo in Cherokee offers entertainment for all ages. In addition to traditional rodeo events like bareback riding, saddle bronc, the roping events, barrel racing and...

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

160 +/- Acres | Productive Farmland/Livestock Land | CRP Income | Pond | Located w/in 5 minutes of I...

October Stroll Cherokee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 E Main St, Cherokee, OK

The theme of the October Stroll was inspired by the practice of planting turnips along with wheat each fall. A carry over from our pioneer days, when Turnips were an important source of winter...