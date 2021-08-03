What’s up Petrolia: Local events calendar

(PETROLIA, CA) Live events are coming to Petrolia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Petrolia area:

Summer Camp Out Carlotta, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Carlotta, CA

List of Arcata Vineyard Home Community upcoming events. Summer-camps Events by Arcata Vineyard Home Community. We are Vineyard associated home church community

Nursery Volunteer Day Petrolia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 243 Chambers Rd, Petrolia, CA

Join us for another fantastic volunteer day at the MRC Native Plant Nursery, next to the Petrolia School. Volunteers should bring sturdy closed-toe shoes, a hat, gloves, and water. To be added to...

Miranda Farmers’ Market Miranda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 6685 Avenue of the Giants, Miranda, CA

Farm fresh produce, meats, flowers, plants and more! Market begins Monday, May 3, 2021 and runs each week until October. Hours from 2pm-6pm

Native Plant Garden Volunteer Work Party Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Join us at our Native Plant Garden in Whitethorn for our Third Sunday of the month volunteer work party! Please bring a mask, water, and snacks. Tool will be provided. Rain cancels. RSVP required...

Live Music At Gyppo || Dreams On Fire — Visit Lost Coast Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Whitethorn, CA

Join us in the Gyppo beer garden for some live music, featuring Dreams On Fire! Listen to some melodic space rock from a local favorite, Dreams On Fire! This is locals Trent Sanders and Frank...