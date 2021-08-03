Coming soon: Michigan events

(MICHIGAN, ND) Michigan has a full slate of live events coming up.

Red Willow Resort Binford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 10181 Co Rd 2, Binford, ND

Music at Red Willow Resort continues with Stella! at the Pavilion. Spend a summer evening with Stella! Dance, soul, funk. 21+ event.

Kem cycle Corp Ride N Dinner Fordville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Kem cycle Corp Ride N Dinner takes us out to the sidetrack bar and grill in Fordville ND Meet at simonsons travel plaza at 6pm with kickstands up at 6:15pm You may also like the following events...

First Friday Grand Forks AFB, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 652 Holzapple St Bldg. 118, Grand Forks AFB, ND

Join us on 6 August for fellowship and food at First Friday at JR Rockers! From 4pm to 7pm an Italian buffet with pizza and pasta will be served (Members: Free |Non-Members: $10). Sorry, the...

4-H Horticulture Field Day Larimore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

A 4-H Field Day is planned for Myra Arboretum. Details on the schedule and sessions/topics to be offered will be added later.

Going Green Weekend Arvilla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3084 Park Ave NE, Arvilla, ND

Reduce your impact and learn ways to go green! Friday, August 13th 8pm at Amphitheater Going Green Nothing is wasted in nature! Learn how nature recycles and how you can reduce your impact too...