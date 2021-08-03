Cancel
Michigan, ND

Coming soon: Michigan events

(MICHIGAN, ND) Michigan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Michigan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6Xdq_0bGRLuY400

Red Willow Resort

Binford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 10181 Co Rd 2, Binford, ND

Music at Red Willow Resort continues with Stella! at the Pavilion. Spend a summer evening with Stella! Dance, soul, funk. 21+ event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zN15w_0bGRLuY400

Kem cycle Corp Ride N Dinner

Fordville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Kem cycle Corp Ride N Dinner takes us out to the sidetrack bar and grill in Fordville ND Meet at simonsons travel plaza at 6pm with kickstands up at 6:15pm You may also like the following events...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lx3UY_0bGRLuY400

First Friday

Grand Forks AFB, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 652 Holzapple St Bldg. 118, Grand Forks AFB, ND

Join us on 6 August for fellowship and food at First Friday at JR Rockers! From 4pm to 7pm an Italian buffet with pizza and pasta will be served (Members: Free |Non-Members: $10). Sorry, the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GP9o0_0bGRLuY400

4-H Horticulture Field Day

Larimore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

A 4-H Field Day is planned for Myra Arboretum. Details on the schedule and sessions/topics to be offered will be added later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Bmrt_0bGRLuY400

Going Green Weekend

Arvilla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3084 Park Ave NE, Arvilla, ND

Reduce your impact and learn ways to go green! Friday, August 13th 8pm at Amphitheater Going Green Nothing is wasted in nature! Learn how nature recycles and how you can reduce your impact too...

