Coming soon: Mooreton events

(MOORETON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Mooreton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mooreton:

Cookie and Wine Pairing Colfax, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 17355 County Road 4, Colfax, ND 58018

A pairing of five Dakota Vines wines with five delicious cookies from Jen’s Bakery!

Sip & Shop Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1505 11th St N, Wahpeton, ND

The Twin Town Business Partners are excited to announce Sip & Shop! Visit businesses in Wahpeton/Breckenridge to enjoy a variety of refreshments and in-store specials. Attendees will be entered to...

From National Parks, to State Parks, and my own Backyard with Photographer Bruce Fingerson Breckenridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 205 7th St N, Breckenridge, MN

Explore the great outdoors through the lens of Bruce Fingerson’s camera in a photography exhibit at the Breckenridge Public Library. The Exhibit will be on display July 28th through the end of...

Twin Town Mix & Mingle Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 995 21st Ave N, Wahpeton, ND

Expand your connections and enhance your knowledge of the latest business activities in the Twin Towns. Don’t miss the area’s annual networking event! Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and prizes...

Pioneer Revolution Plot Tour Mooreton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The plot tour will feature the Pioneer Enlist System, Nitrogen Management in Corn, Corn Rootworm Management and Drone Technology LOCATION: From I-29 go west on HWY 13 for 1.5 miles. Plot is...