Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooreton, ND

Coming soon: Mooreton events

Posted by 
Mooreton Dispatch
Mooreton Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MOORETON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Mooreton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mooreton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkEwb_0bGRLtfL00

Cookie and Wine Pairing

Colfax, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 17355 County Road 4, Colfax, ND 58018

A pairing of five Dakota Vines wines with five delicious cookies from Jen’s Bakery!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18co3E_0bGRLtfL00

Sip & Shop

Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1505 11th St N, Wahpeton, ND

The Twin Town Business Partners are excited to announce Sip & Shop! Visit businesses in Wahpeton/Breckenridge to enjoy a variety of refreshments and in-store specials. Attendees will be entered to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2zCC_0bGRLtfL00

From National Parks, to State Parks, and my own Backyard with Photographer Bruce Fingerson

Breckenridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 205 7th St N, Breckenridge, MN

Explore the great outdoors through the lens of Bruce Fingerson’s camera in a photography exhibit at the Breckenridge Public Library. The Exhibit will be on display July 28th through the end of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJ2tD_0bGRLtfL00

Twin Town Mix & Mingle

Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 995 21st Ave N, Wahpeton, ND

Expand your connections and enhance your knowledge of the latest business activities in the Twin Towns. Don’t miss the area’s annual networking event! Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and prizes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVzlJ_0bGRLtfL00

Pioneer Revolution Plot Tour

Mooreton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The plot tour will feature the Pioneer Enlist System, Nitrogen Management in Corn, Corn Rootworm Management and Drone Technology LOCATION: From I-29 go west on HWY 13 for 1.5 miles. Plot is...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mooreton Dispatch

Mooreton Dispatch

Mooreton, ND
3
Followers
157
Post
273
Views
ABOUT

With Mooreton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wahpeton, ND
City
Mooreton, ND
City
Colfax, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dakota Vines#Sip Shop#Wahpeton Breckenridge#Exhibit#The Pioneer Enlist System#Drone Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy