Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Leipzig, ND

New Leipzig events coming soon

Posted by 
New Leipzig Daily
New Leipzig Daily
 5 days ago

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) Live events are coming to New Leipzig.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Leipzig:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xn4R2_0bGRLsmc00

Rods & Rock Car, Motorcycle, and Antique Tractor Show

Carson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

In conjunction with the Grant County Fair. $3500.00 in prizes.four catagories, cars, pickups, motorcycles,and tractors. concessions, 50-50 tickets. 7th annual. Contact Dan Stewart at 701-226-8566...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuJyM_0bGRLsmc00

Hugh Glass Dash

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1005 5th Ave W, Lemmon, SD

The Hugh Glass Dash is on Sunday August 22, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpXwC_0bGRLsmc00

Funeral service

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 511 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD

Here is Kenneth Krisle’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36aEdh_0bGRLsmc00

Thunderhawk Wide Open

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2-98 3rd St E, Lemmon, SD

The Thunderhawk Wide Open is the Grand River area's very own gravel bicycle race. Come to immerse yourself in our wide open landscape and experience our epic stories and warm hospitality. Travel...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YoQSh_0bGRLsmc00

Custer Health Foot Care Clinic

Glen Ullin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 110 Main St N, Glen Ullin, ND

Custer Health will hold a foot care clinic at the Glen Ullin Senior Center from 12:30 - 1:30pm CT. Call 348-3838 for an appointment.

Learn More

Comments / 0

New Leipzig Daily

New Leipzig Daily

New Leipzig, ND
0
Followers
118
Post
109
Views
ABOUT

With New Leipzig Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Leipzig, ND
City
Glen Ullin, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Motorcycle#Bicycle Race#Live Events#The Grant County Fair#Nd Custer Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy