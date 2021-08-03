New Leipzig events coming soon

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) Live events are coming to New Leipzig.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Leipzig:

Rods & Rock Car, Motorcycle, and Antique Tractor Show Carson, ND

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

In conjunction with the Grant County Fair. $3500.00 in prizes.four catagories, cars, pickups, motorcycles,and tractors. concessions, 50-50 tickets. 7th annual. Contact Dan Stewart at 701-226-8566...

Hugh Glass Dash Lemmon, SD

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1005 5th Ave W, Lemmon, SD

The Hugh Glass Dash is on Sunday August 22, 2021.

Funeral service Lemmon, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 511 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD

Here is Kenneth Krisle’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Thunderhawk Wide Open Lemmon, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2-98 3rd St E, Lemmon, SD

The Thunderhawk Wide Open is the Grand River area's very own gravel bicycle race. Come to immerse yourself in our wide open landscape and experience our epic stories and warm hospitality. Travel...

Custer Health Foot Care Clinic Glen Ullin, ND

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 110 Main St N, Glen Ullin, ND

Custer Health will hold a foot care clinic at the Glen Ullin Senior Center from 12:30 - 1:30pm CT. Call 348-3838 for an appointment.