Reydon events calendar

(REYDON, OK) Reydon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Reydon:

Elk City 7:00pm – Western Tech Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 301 Western Dr, Elk City, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:30 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Calf Fry Festival & BBQ Cook Off - Vendor Registration Canadian, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1101 N. 6th St, Canadian, TX 79014

Come join us for the 13th annual Calf Fry & BBQ Cook Off Beach Party. It is an IBCA State Championship event followed by concert & dance.

Class of 2022 Senior Sunrise Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Elk City, OK

Class of 22, this is for you! Meet up with your friends before school starts for some snacks, music, and pictures! Wear your Senior Sunrise t-shirts! Also check out other Workshops in Elk City ...

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street

Paint Night Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 W Main St, Sayre, OK

We are going to "walk on the wild side" this next time at Paint Night! Michelle is tied up with back to school concerns so Suzanne will be leading the class. Join us as we paint this colorful lion...