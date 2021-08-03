Cancel
Winnett, MT

Winnett calendar: What's coming up

Winnett Journal
Winnett Journal
 5 days ago

(WINNETT, MT) Live events are lining up on the Winnett calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winnett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4BRd_0bGRLoUw00

August 2021: MBC Field trial (2)

Grass Range, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 117 Elk Butte Trail, Grass Range, MT

Enter the August 2021: MBC Field trial (2) online and pay with a credit card or create pre-filled entry forms for free and mail them yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Klc1d_0bGRLoUw00

Roundup Market on Main

Roundup, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 24 Main St, Roundup, MT

Join us as we bring activity and commerce back to downtown Roundup by way of Roundup’s Market on Main. We are excited for residents of our area to have this event during the Summer and Fall...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cy3W0_0bGRLoUw00

Cars & Pars

Roundup, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 73 Golf Course Rd, Roundup, MT

Come on down to our 7th annual Cars & Pars car show at the Pine Ridge Golf Course in Roundup.

Winnett Journal

Winnett Journal

Winnett, MT
With Winnett Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

