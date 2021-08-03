Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Capay, CA

Coming soon: Capay events

Posted by 
Capay News Flash
Capay News Flash
 5 days ago

(CAPAY, CA) Live events are coming to Capay.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Capay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJCqU_0bGRLncD00

DD James QUAD Live at Taber Ranch Vineyards

Capay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 16628 CR 81, Capay, CA

Please join us outdoors for an afternoon of feel-good, foot-tappin’ 70s and 80s acoustic rock music. Enjoy California wines in a beautiful setting and upgrade your weekend! This is a special event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQQVJ_0bGRLncD00

Rachel Steele & Road 88

Capay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 24989 CA-16, Capay, CA

Our final show at The Road Trip for 2021 with the full band

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6g4d_0bGRLncD00

Groceries – B

Spanish Flat, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Berryessa Volunteer Fire Department The United States Department of Agriculture contracts with CANV’s Food Bank to administer 6 to 8 nonperishable food staples to low-income Napa County residents...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muALU_0bGRLncD00

Pick Your Own Bouquet Experience

Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 27850 County Road 26, Winters, CA 95694

A unique experience with space to connect with nature and take home a fresh bouquet or bucket of flowers.

Learn More

Produce Give Away – M

Spanish Flat, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Moskowite Corner Mobile Home Park Free Food Markets Open to everyone First-come first-serve Bring a reusable bag

Learn More

Comments / 0

Capay News Flash

Capay News Flash

Capay, CA
10
Followers
161
Post
384
Views
ABOUT

With Capay News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Capay, CA
Local
California Government
City
Winters, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Nonperishable Food#Mobile Home#County Road#Volunteer Fire Department#Canv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy