Coming soon: Capay events

(CAPAY, CA) Live events are coming to Capay.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Capay:

DD James QUAD Live at Taber Ranch Vineyards Capay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 16628 CR 81, Capay, CA

Please join us outdoors for an afternoon of feel-good, foot-tappin’ 70s and 80s acoustic rock music. Enjoy California wines in a beautiful setting and upgrade your weekend! This is a special event...

Rachel Steele & Road 88 Capay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 24989 CA-16, Capay, CA

Our final show at The Road Trip for 2021 with the full band

Groceries – B Spanish Flat, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Berryessa Volunteer Fire Department The United States Department of Agriculture contracts with CANV’s Food Bank to administer 6 to 8 nonperishable food staples to low-income Napa County residents...

Pick Your Own Bouquet Experience Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 27850 County Road 26, Winters, CA 95694

A unique experience with space to connect with nature and take home a fresh bouquet or bucket of flowers.

Produce Give Away – M Spanish Flat, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Moskowite Corner Mobile Home Park Free Food Markets Open to everyone First-come first-serve Bring a reusable bag