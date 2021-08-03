Tryon events calendar

(TRYON, NE) Tryon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tryon:

Paint & Sip benefit for Heather Harvey North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 104 E 5th St, North Platte, NE

We are hosting a benefit for Heather Harvey on August 4th at 6:00pm. Heather was diagnosed with leukemia in June. All proceeds from the class will go to the Harvey family to help with travel cost...

Longhorn Music Festival Sutherland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 930 South St, Sutherland, NE

Longhorn Music Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Longhorn Music Festival, join Facebook today.

Whitson Benefit North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2801 Charlie Evans Dr, North Platte, NE

The Whitson Family suffered an unimaginable loss with the unexpected death of Blake. Blake was a loving and devoted husband to Michelle (MRN 2010) and adored being a father to their three...

Orthman 8 Row Ditcher Sutherland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Orthman 8 Row Ditcher, 30” Spacing, 9.5L-15, 3 Point Hitch, Comes With Extra Disks, Note Extensions Were Added On Both Ends

Canteen Cook-Off Challenge for the Connection North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Help us determine the BEST chicken, beef, pork or side in this competitive cook-off. Fundraiser for the Community Connection. Thank you to North Platte Rail Days title sponsors NebraskaLand Bank...