'I'm making history:' Tamyra Mensah-Stock wins gold in women's freestyle wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

By Olivia Reiner, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

CHIBA, Japan – At the USA Wrestling pre-Olympics training camp in Nakatsugawa, Japan, Tamyra Mensah-Stock sang her heart out with her trusty karaoke machine every day.

On Tuesday night, atop the podium on the world’s biggest stage, Mensah-Stock had an opportunity to sing along to one more tune – the American national anthem.

Mensah-Stock took gold in the women’s 68 kg final against Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria five years after missing out on the 2016 Rio Olympic team. Now, she’s the first Black woman to win Olympic wrestling gold, not just for the U.S., but in the entire world.

“These young women are going to see themselves in a number of ways and they're gonna look up there and go, I can do that 'cause I can see myself,” Mensah-Stock said. “Look at this natural hair! Come on. I mean sure, I brought my puff balls out so they can know you can do it, too.”

The first-time Olympian broke down her heritage with meticulousness. Mensah-Stock is 52% Ghanaian, which comes from her late father, and broadly speaking, she’s 93% African “with some Nigerian in (her).”

Her shared heritage with her opponent Oborududu gave Mensah-Stock greater appreciation for a milestone on the other side of the mat. By earning silver, Oborududu became the first wrestler of any gender to win an Olympic medal for Nigeria.

“I'm like, oh my gosh, look at us representing,” Mensah-Stock said. “This is so freaking awesome. So I'm like, if one of us wins, we're making history. You're making history, I'm making history. We're making history. It's fantastic. So it meant a lot. I'm so proud of Blessing. I was looking at her going, dang. She's killing it. I can kill it, too.”

Mensah-Stock does it both ways – she can show love for her opponent while also showing love for herself. She recognizes the importance of having strong competition in women’s wrestling while also feeling confident in her own capabilities to come out on top.

That confidence never wavered in that final match, even early in the first period when Oborududu pulled Mensah-Stock’s left knee, her “bad knee” that she once had surgery on. Mensah-Stock didn’t panic, she just gave her leg “the little jiggle” that she’s done many times before.

“This happens all the time in practice when we go hard,” Mensah-Stock said. “So I just remember reset, refocus. I heard my training partner Maya (Nelson), who's a junior world champ. She was like, 'Reset!' I'm like, OK. She's right. Reset. She does it to me all the time.”

In the first period, Mensah-Stock got on the board with a takedown that gave her a 2-0 lead. Oborududu got a reversal, which brought the score closer to 2-1. Later in the first period, Mensah-Stock extended her lead to 4-1 with a leg attack takedown.

After an action-packed first period, neither wrestler registered points in the second. As her teammates cheered in the stands once the clock struck zero, Mensah-Stock joined her hands together to form the shape of a heart. She flashed it all over the arena floor and into the mixed zone during her interview with NBC.

The heart was a tribute to everyone she loves, including those no longer with her -- her father, her best friend, her uncle, her grandfather, a former teammate – those still here – her family, her husband, her mom, her aunt, her twin – and the nation she represents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiYiv_0bGRLlql00
Tamyra Mensah-Stock celebrates after defeating Blessing Oborududu in the women's freestyle 68kg final. Grace Hollars, USA TODAY Sports

“I'm trying to send love to everyone,” Mensah-Stock said. “I'm like, love! All in one symbol. I'm just trying to throw out love as best I can.”

Mensah-Stock began wrestling in tenth grade at Morton Ranch High School in Katy, Texas at the behest of her twin sister Tarkiya. After taking second at state championships, she told a friend she knew she was destined for more. Mensah-Stock said she thought she could go to the Olympics one day.

During her high school wrestling career, Mensah-Stock didn’t have role models to look up to on the world stage, but she had her sister.

“She had gotten injured our first year (of) wrestling and then she came back after two years of not wrestling and she became the second state champion at our entire school and I was the first,” Mensah-Stock said. “So just looking at a family member, I was like this girl is just so strong, so powerful and just a comeback kid. And she was inspiring to me.”

As Mensah-Stock progressed through her wrestling career and started training with the national team, she found more role models in Olympic bronze medalist Randi Miller, world silver medalist Elena Pirozhkova and five-time world champion Adeline Gray.

Now, she hopes she can be that role model, quirks and all, for the next generation.

“When I first started wrestling, I wanted to be an emblem, a light to younger women and show them that you can be silly, you can have fun and you can be strong,” Mensah-Stock said. “You can be tough, you can be a wrestler and you don't have to be like this,” – growl – “I'm gonna be mean to you.”

It turns out, tenth-grader Mensah-Stock knew what she was talking about. She was destined for more, from taking bronze at the 2018 world championships to winning the title at the 2019 world championships to finally earning an Olympic gold medal.

“It feels like it was meant to be,” Mensah-Stock said. “All this time, it just feels right. It would've felt wrong if I didn't. So I had to go out there and fight for it. And boy, did I fight for it.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'I'm making history:' Tamyra Mensah-Stock wins gold in women's freestyle wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

