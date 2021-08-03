What’s up Metaline Falls: Local events calendar

(METALINE FALLS, WA) Metaline Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Metaline Falls:

Kids Art in the Park Colville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 356 East Dominion Avenue, Colville, WA 99114

Come enjoy a day of arts and crafts in our local park.

FarmJam 2021 Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 73 Oakshott Rd, Colville, WA

FarmJam 2021 at FarmJam Festival, 73 Oakshott Road, Colville, WA 99114, Colville, United States on Fri Sep 03 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sun Sep 05 2021 at 11:00 pm

Metaline Falls: Remodel Meeting Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

We have received a state grant to remodel the Metaline Falls Library and want to hear your feedback! div

Potato Pets! Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

Come and celebrate National Potato Day with us by making a potato buddy! We’ll talk about gardening and how our plants grow and provide us with yummy veggies. Then, we will take a tater and turn...

Deck the Falls Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

Get in a festive mood with Christmas carols, visits with Father Christmas, and gifts displayed by crafters and businesses.