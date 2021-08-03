Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metaline Falls, WA

What’s up Metaline Falls: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Metaline Falls Dispatch
Metaline Falls Dispatch
 5 days ago

(METALINE FALLS, WA) Metaline Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Metaline Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dy2Iw_0bGRLky200

Kids Art in the Park

Colville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 356 East Dominion Avenue, Colville, WA 99114

Come enjoy a day of arts and crafts in our local park.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atkaF_0bGRLky200

FarmJam 2021

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 73 Oakshott Rd, Colville, WA

FarmJam 2021 at FarmJam Festival, 73 Oakshott Road, Colville, WA 99114, Colville, United States on Fri Sep 03 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sun Sep 05 2021 at 11:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tGOe_0bGRLky200

Metaline Falls: Remodel Meeting

Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

We have received a state grant to remodel the Metaline Falls Library and want to hear your feedback! div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdtw7_0bGRLky200

Potato Pets!

Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

Come and celebrate National Potato Day with us by making a potato buddy! We’ll talk about gardening and how our plants grow and provide us with yummy veggies. Then, we will take a tater and turn...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zXQq_0bGRLky200

Deck the Falls

Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

Get in a festive mood with Christmas carols, visits with Father Christmas, and gifts displayed by crafters and businesses.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Metaline Falls Dispatch

Metaline Falls Dispatch

Metaline Falls, WA
38
Followers
135
Post
421
Views
ABOUT

With Metaline Falls Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colville, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Metaline Falls, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Gardening#Live Events#Arts And Crafts#Christmas#Wa 99114#Wa Farmjam 2021#Farmjam Festival#Wa Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy