Neche events coming soon

(NECHE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Neche calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Neche:

Off The Charts Music Festival Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 200 Park St W, Cavalier, ND

Off The Charts is back in Cavalier for 2021! This year\'s free concert includes The Afters, We Are Messengers, Stars Go Dim, Dan Bremnes, Cochren & Co, and more! Get the details



Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament- Drayton, ND Drayton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 116 N Main St, Drayton, ND

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Drayton, North Dakota - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

Stars Go Dim Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 Park St W, Cavalier, ND

Stars Go Dim playing off the chars music festival 2021!

Kindred Varsity Football @ Grafton/St. Thomas Grafton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Grafton/St. Thomas (Grafton, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kindred (ND) on Friday, August 20 @ 3p.

Queens of the Greens Scramble Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 903 7th St S, Hallock, MN

Lady , you are hereby invited to the royal gathering of the season. The Two River Golf Club Queens of the Greens golf scramble, where we'll crown this year's course queens! Don't be afraid if your...