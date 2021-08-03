Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neche, ND

Neche events coming soon

Posted by 
Neche Voice
Neche Voice
 5 days ago

(NECHE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Neche calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Neche:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEnoG_0bGRLiCa00

Off The Charts Music Festival

Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 200 Park St W, Cavalier, ND

Off The Charts is back in Cavalier for 2021! This year\'s free concert includes The Afters, We Are Messengers, Stars Go Dim, Dan Bremnes, Cochren & Co, and more! Get the details\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zC5Wi_0bGRLiCa00

Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament- Drayton, ND

Drayton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 116 N Main St, Drayton, ND

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Drayton, North Dakota - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

Learn More

Stars Go Dim

Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 Park St W, Cavalier, ND

Stars Go Dim playing off the chars music festival 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTVSJ_0bGRLiCa00

Kindred Varsity Football @ Grafton/St. Thomas

Grafton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Grafton/St. Thomas (Grafton, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kindred (ND) on Friday, August 20 @ 3p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vd4MT_0bGRLiCa00

Queens of the Greens Scramble

Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 903 7th St S, Hallock, MN

Lady , you are hereby invited to the royal gathering of the season. The Two River Golf Club Queens of the Greens golf scramble, where we'll crown this year's course queens! Don't be afraid if your...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Neche Voice

Neche Voice

Neche, ND
3
Followers
136
Post
99
Views
ABOUT

With Neche Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badminton#Music Festival#Golf Club#Charts#Cochren Co#Cavalier#The Grafton St Thomas#Greens
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neche, ND
City
Grafton, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Drayton, ND
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy