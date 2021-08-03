Cancel
Geneseo, KS

Geneseo events coming soon

 5 days ago

(GENESEO, KS) Live events are lining up on the Geneseo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Geneseo:

All "Fore" the Chamber Golf Tourney

Ellsworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 900 2nd St, Ellsworth, KS

Do you have your team together yet for our Annual Golf Tourney? Space is limited, so call the course today to get registered.

4D Clean Shooter

Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1145 East, US-56, Lyons, KS

Guns of the Prairie US Mounted Shooting Indoor Arena and Indoor Stalls Large Ceiling Fans to help keep it cool. Due to the hotter weather, we will start earlier. Saturday, start at 9am. Sunday...

2021 National 4-H Western Heritage Conference and Invitational Shoot

Ellsworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: TBD, Ellsworth, KS 67439

The 4-H Western Heritage Project is a combination of 4-H Shooting Sports and a living history of the frontier west from﻿﻿﻿ 1860 to 1900.

Picolet Memorial Ind/Team Match

Geneseo, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 18th Ave, Geneseo, KS

NRL22 stages for Individual Event, Teams picked based on scores from Individual Event. 15 stages for the day!

CHAOS 5K Color Fun Run/Walk

Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Fun event for the whole family! Help the CHAOS Youth Group from the First United Methodist Church of Lyons raise funds for upcoming Mission Projects and our 2022 Mission Trip to Houston, TX. Entry...

