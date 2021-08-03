Cancel
Delmita, TX

Live events on the horizon in Delmita

Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 5 days ago

(DELMITA, TX) Delmita is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Delmita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pplzc_0bGRLgR800

Back-to-School Braces Bash!

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1560 E Canton Rd suite g, Edinburg, TX

Back To School 2021 Events in Edinburg, Texas, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Edinburg, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6kMP_0bGRLgR800

SAND DEVILS MC 10TH ANNIVERSARY BIKER BASH

Edinburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 26657 fm 2058, Edinburg, TX 78541

COME AND CELEBRATE 10 YEARS WITH THE SAND DEVILS MC, THERE HAS NOT BEEN A RALLY IN THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY IN OVER 4 YEARS, COME ON OUT!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aX74_0bGRLgR800

License to Carry Course (LTC/CHL)

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8600 Big 5, Edinburg, TX

The License to Carry (LTC/CHL) course is the required class by the State of Texas to carry a handgun open or concealed. Get yours now!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWAtT_0bGRLgR800

National Night Out

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 714 S Raul Longoria Rd, Edinburg, TX

This is gonna be one fun event in all! Join us on August 3rd for the City of Edinburg's National Night Out! This an evening event where the 5K begins at 7:00PM for only $15. * Event Shirt * Event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGp4h_0bGRLgR800

Pitbull Edinburg

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Pitbull Live in Edinburg, Texas! Pitbull is back for the North American Tour in 2021! Find tickets today! #Pitbull

Learn More

